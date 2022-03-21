Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 231 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

