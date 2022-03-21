Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 26,201 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

