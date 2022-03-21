Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 13,020 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 213,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

