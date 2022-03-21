Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $365.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $380.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.54 and its 200-day moving average is $341.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

