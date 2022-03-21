Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $241.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

