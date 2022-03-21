U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

