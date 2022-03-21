U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of PRI opened at $133.38 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

