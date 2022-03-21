U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,958 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,958 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

