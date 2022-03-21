General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.