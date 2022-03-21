U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31.

