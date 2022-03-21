Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day moving average is $547.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

