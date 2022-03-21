U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

RYT stock opened at $288.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $255.16 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

