Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00013390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $5,562.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

