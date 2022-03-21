Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $153.52 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $153.52 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 463,555,175 coins and its circulating supply is 461,266,110 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

