1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $7,270.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,695,962 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

