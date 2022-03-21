Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and First Colombia Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.17 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.39 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Colombia Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centerra Gold and First Colombia Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerra Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold (Get Rating)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

