Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Head-To-Head Analysis

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Premier Exhibitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 643.97 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Esports Technologies and Premier Exhibitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Premier Exhibitions (Get Rating)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. operates as an entertainment company, which engages in the provision of museum and touring exhibitions. It develops and displays exhibitions that are presented for education and entertainment to public in outdoor parks, zoos, museums, and exhibition centers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

