Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBWBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.