Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
