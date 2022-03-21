Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.