Stifel Nicolaus Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $40.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
