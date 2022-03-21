Stifel Nicolaus Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $40.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

