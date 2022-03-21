Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY opened at $206.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 12-month low of $153.94 and a 12-month high of $216.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

