Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

