Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 9,435 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

