Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,587.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,675.41. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

