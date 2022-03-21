Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ADM stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.