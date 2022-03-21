Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Reduced by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $328.30 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.25 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

