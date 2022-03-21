Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 5,194 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

