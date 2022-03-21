Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.