Chimpion Market Capitalization Tops $76.53 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $203,185.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00108110 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

