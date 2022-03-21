Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

NYSE:NET opened at $109.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,920 shares of company stock valued at $54,786,576. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

