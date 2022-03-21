Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

Kylin (KYL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Kylin has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $578,441.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00108110 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.