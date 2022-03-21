$0.63 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.29. Hess posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $10.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

HES stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

