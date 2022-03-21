ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTF. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

ONTF stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,450.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

