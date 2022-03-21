Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $70.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

SNV stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

