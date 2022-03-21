Wells Fargo & Company Increases F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
F.N.B. stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
