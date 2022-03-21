Wells Fargo & Company Increases F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

