Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

