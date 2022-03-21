Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

ENFN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE ENFN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

