Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of COOK opened at $9.56 on Monday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.