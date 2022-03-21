Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $9.56 on Monday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.