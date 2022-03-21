Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,654 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,319,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.