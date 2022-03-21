Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $610.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

