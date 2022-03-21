Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $234,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 29,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

