Analysts Set Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Price Target at GBX 520.25

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($6.77).

Several brokerages have commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 291.20 ($3.79) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 247.20 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.64. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

