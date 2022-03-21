Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $17.98 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,146,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.