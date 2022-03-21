Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $17.98 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,146,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
