The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Boeing by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

