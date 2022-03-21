Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,118 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.