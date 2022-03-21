Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.82.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.09.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

