Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $13.29 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
