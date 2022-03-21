Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $13.29 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

