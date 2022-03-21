TotalEnergies SE Announces Dividend of €0.66 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.66 ($0.73) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TTE opened at GBX 46.01 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.30 ($0.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.80.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.