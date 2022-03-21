Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

