Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $29.24 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

